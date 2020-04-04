NCDC announces mistake in Nigeria’s confirmed coronavirus cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced an error in its report of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

According to NCDC on Twitter, “On 3rd of April 2020, we reported 26 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“An error has been discovered in this report as follows:

“There were 25 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and NOT a new case.

“We regret the error in our announcement of new #COVID19 cases in Nigeria yesterday. The NCDC remains committed to ensuring transparency and accurate reporting of infectious disease cases in Nigeria.”

With this rectification, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 209.