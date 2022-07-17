Osun Decides 2022: What to learn from Davido – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has spelt out some lessons to be taken from Davido and the Adeleke family.

He took to his verified Twitter handle and said:

“Learn From Davido. Use your influence and money to support your family. Build each other up. Don’t tear each other down. Don’t wash your dirty linen in public.

“Do not even let your wives or husbands come between you and your BLOOD family. Unite. Don’t divide. Be greater together. Don’t let the hater be the victor. Congratulations goes to the entire Adeleke family!”

Mr Reno encouraged his followers to emulate the popular Nigerian singer in showing solidarity with their family.

The INEC’s Returning officer for the Osun polls, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe declared Ademola winner after he polled 403,371 defeating his close rival, Adegboyega Oyetola.