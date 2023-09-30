News

Sokoto State Election Petition Tribunal Upholds Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s Victory

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Ahmad Aliyu
Ahmad Aliyu

The Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has delivered a verdict in favor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Ahmad Aliyu, in response to a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Saidu Umar.

The PDP had contested the outcome of the governorship election held on March 18, alleging irregularities and seeking to overturn the victory of the APC.

However, the tribunal, after a thorough examination of the presented evidence, dismissed the PDP’s petition, stating that the petitioners were unable to establish their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Brymo
Why I Asked Simi For Sex Before Collaboration — Brymo
Celebrities
Osita Iheme: Nollywood’s Beloved Actor with a Comic Charm
Featured
Agbu Kefas
Taraba Governorship Election Tribunal Upholds Agbu Kefas’ Victory
News
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke
Osun Governor, Adeleke Cancels Independence Day Activities
News
August 2023 FAAC Distribution: N1.1 Trillion Shared Among FG, States, LGs
Business News
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?