Sokoto State Election Petition Tribunal Upholds Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s Victory

The Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has delivered a verdict in favor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Ahmad Aliyu, in response to a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Saidu Umar.

The PDP had contested the outcome of the governorship election held on March 18, alleging irregularities and seeking to overturn the victory of the APC.

However, the tribunal, after a thorough examination of the presented evidence, dismissed the PDP’s petition, stating that the petitioners were unable to establish their case beyond a reasonable doubt.