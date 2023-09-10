Osimhen Bags Hattrick as Nigeria Demolishes Sao Tome in AFCON Qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria concluded their 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers with a comfortable 6-0 victory against the Patriots of Sao Tome and Principe at the Nest of Champions in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state, on Sunday.

A hat-trick from Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen and a goal each from Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi, and substitute, Samuel Chukwueze ensured the team finished top of Group A ahead of Guinea Bissau.

With the team already qualified for the AFCON next year in Ivory Coast, they needed just a point to clinch the group top spot. They however went a step further picking the maximum three points and also scoring a combined 16 goals in two legs against their opponents.

It didn’t take too long before the goals started rolling in. On 13 minutes, Osimhen got his first, rising highest to head home a corner from Lookman.

Lookman made it 2-0 In the 27th minute. Receiving a pass from Wilfred Ndidi, he cut inside from the left and drilled a low shot past the São Tomé keeper.

The second half produced four more goals for Jose Peseiro’s side with Nottingham Forest striker, Awoniyi making it 3-0 in the 51st minute with a brilliant strike after he received a floated pass from Kelechi Iheanacho.

Osimhen got his second goal from the penalty spot on 69 minutes to put the Eagles 4-0 ahead after being fouled inside the box by São Tomé keeper. Ten minutes later, he completed his hat-trick to make it 5-0.

There was still enough time for A.C. Milan winger, Chukwueze to also get on the score sheet.

The Eagles ended the qualifying campaign with 15 points, scoring 22 goals, and conceding 4.

Victor Osimhen also finished as the top scorer with 10 goals, 5 more than Senegal’s Sadio Mane in second.