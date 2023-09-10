Nollywood Actress Moyo Lawal Addresses Leaked Private Video, Vows Legal Action

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has released a public statement addressing the recent leak of a sex tape involving her.

Taking to her Instagram page, the popular actress expressed her distress over the unauthorized dissemination of the video, highlighting that it was done without her consent, thus infringing on her privacy and trust.

In her statement, Moyo Lawal clarified that the video in question was recorded with her ex-partner, with whom she was planning to marry at the time.

She stressed that it was never intended for public consumption, making the leak a violation of her personal boundaries.

As a result, she has vowed to pursue legal action against those responsible for the video’s distribution without authorization.

The statement reads, “A private video of mine from a while ago has been inappropriately shared without my consent, violating my privacy and trust.

“I want to emphasize that this video done with my ex I was to marry at that time was never intended for public consumption and its unauthorized distribution is a branch of my personal boundaries.

“However, this criminal breach of privacy will be treated with legal action.

“It really hits me funny because I have always maintained a strict approach to my sexuality, even going as far as being celibate for a few years, refusing to date often, and choosing to be alone most times.

“However, I am determined to not let this unfortunate incident break my spirit.

“I appreciate the support and understanding of those who have reached out to me during this challenging time. Please know that your kindness and goodwill means the world to me”.