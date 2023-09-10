Sports

Football Chief Rubiales Bows to Pressure, Vows to Resign After Kiss Scandal

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
2 Min Read

Suspended Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales said Sunday he would resign from his post because of the scandal caused by his kiss on the lips of a Women’s World Cup player.

“I’m going to (resign), yes, because I cannot continue my work,” said Rubiales in an interview with television show “Piers Morgan Uncensored”.

“(Family and friends) say to me ‘Luis, you need to focus on your dignity and continue your life. If not you are going to damage the people you love and the sport you love.”

Rubiales, 46, sparked a worldwide backlash after forcibly kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony following Spain’s World Cup triumph in Sydney on August 20.

- Advertisement -

The chief was suspended by FIFA provisionally for 90 days, while Spanish public prosecutors filed a lawsuit against him for sexual assault and coercion earlier this week.

Hermoso, 33, filed a complaint at the National Court on Tuesday, formally accusing Rubiales of sexual assault.

In a letter sent by Rubiales to the federation on Sunday night, he also said he was resigning as a vice president of the European football governing body UEFA.

“After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position,” said Rubiales in the letter.

“Insisting on waiting and clinging to it is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither for the federation nor for Spanish football.

“Among other things, because there are powers that be that will prevent my return.”

AFP

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue
Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue Crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2023
Entertainment
L--R, Peace Hyde Member of the Young Global Leadership From Ghana, Co-founder Knosk #100 A - Day Charity School Kuje, Kingsley Bangwell, Prof. Vukosi Marinate, Member of young Global Leadership From South Africa, Chairman, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote; Dangote Industries Limited, Group Executive Director, Commercial, Fatima Aliko Dangote, Fataumata BA, Founder & Executive Chair Janngo Capital Senegal, Infront of the Fertilizer plant, During the Forum of Young Global Leaders, Aliko Dangote Fellowship Convening 2023 in Lagos, Visit Dangote Oil Petroleum and Fertilizer plant Lekki Lagos on Friday on 8th September 2023
Aliko Dangote celebrates African Young Global Leaders
News
Lives Lost as Boat Capsizes in Niger State
News
Osimhen Bags Hattrick as Nigeria Demolishes Sao Tome in AFCON Qualifiers
Sports
Moyo Lawal
Nollywood Actress Moyo Lawal Addresses Leaked Private Video, Vows Legal Action
Celebrities
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?