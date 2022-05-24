Ortom emerges Benue North-West senatorial candidate

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has emerged as the candidate for the Benue North-West senatorial district election under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“I appreciate God for today and Benue people, especially Benue North-West senatorial district for adopting me as the sole candidate of the PDP for the election in the zone.” Ortom said while speaking with journalists in Markudi.

“What can I say? I want to express my inestimable appreciation to the people for standing with me as governor of Benue State and for giving me another opportunity before my tenure finishes,” The Governor added.

He thanked the people and his party, the PDP for finding him worthy to steer the good people of Benue North-West senatorial district in the National Assembly.

Ortom, who emerged unopposed further pledged to remain committed and continue doing his best. He also promised to prioritize his people first and pay them back for their loyalty.