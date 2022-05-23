Insecurity: Buhari vows not to rest until peace returns to Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration will not relent until peace was restored in the country.

Buhari made this vow while speaking at the 58th anniversary of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) in Kano on Monday.

According to the president, “The huge investment in the Nigeria Air Force has helped to turn the tide against terrorist and non-state actors in our nation.

“In furtherance of our drive to continue to do more to support the airforce. Rest assured that our government is willing to do even more to ensure the provision of requisite support and the encouragement to overcome various security challenges.

“This government will not rest until peace and stability are fully restored in the nation. I, therefore, urge you all to remain steadfast, committed and resolute and forge ahead to achieve a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.”