Ooni of Ife explains how herbs can ‘cure’ COVID-19

The Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, has come out to explain how herbs can cure coronavirus (COVID-19).

The monarch had on Monday shared a video giving more details about how herbs, leaves, and vegetables found in Africa can treat the virus.

According to the Ooni, “A divine proclamation came out to the world last year June 6th 2019, during the World Ifa Festival – Otura Meji. We foretold about the impending rage of this invisible pandemic war, but few heard us. Please note that Efod/ Urim and Thurim are in the holy Books.

“They are the same as our ancient readings that have not failed us till date. On this throne, I work very closely with all the nations of the world most especially the nation of Cuba.

“Centuries go by, the nation of Cuba hold dearly the tenets of our ancestors and rely on the blessings of the mystery of nature, and as a result they have the best medical care in the world. They are the ONLY country that have come out boldly to help the world.

“The Almighty is above religion and he is moving now, the world will now respect nature WHOLLY. Remember nature does not need you, we all need nature to survive. Truly, the world will NEVER remain the same again!

“To solve this ailment is through natural elements put together above all from nature. It has been tested!!! I have used it and also used it for some of the chronic Corona patients with testimonials.

“PLEASE DO NOT TAKE THIS FOR GRANTED (The world did with the warning Last Year June). I also challenge researchers both in Nigeria and the world to make these natural herbs into clinical medicine and extract the vaccines from it.

“I am ready to work with them and provide huge access to the herbs. It is real and it works. I have a lot gathered together for the use of mankind.

“I’m also currently working with Yem Kem International (Alternative Medicine Expert) pharmaceutical company for the packaging and distribution of these globally. It is about time to save the world now. Tomorrow may be too late. Let’s all keep safe.”