COVID-19: Katsina governor, his deputy test negative for coronavirus

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari and his Deputy, Manir Yakubu have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Deputy Governor, who made the during a press briefing at the Government house, Katsina said the results were released on Monday.

He further announced the setting up of a committee tagged “Katsina state Covid-19 response and emergency committee”, which he chairs.

Other members of the committee include Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u Mangal to serve as Deputy chairman; Speaker Tasi’u Maigari Musa Zango, the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Alhaji Ahmed Usman El-Marzuq, the Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Kasimu Abdul Mutallab; Commissioner of Health, Engineer Nuhu Yakubu Danja and the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Muntari Lawal.

The main committee is to assist the Ministry of Health in responding quickly to challenges posed by COVID-19

He said: “the committee had already swung into action and had been receiving donations from public spirited individuals both within and outside the state.

He assured that government appreciated the show of support to its effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, and requested more public-spirited individuals to donate generously to the committee.

Isolation centres established by the state were located at General Hospital Katsina and the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.