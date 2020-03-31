Nigeria records 4 new coronavirus cases, now 135 in total

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun.

NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 11:15 am 31th March there are 135 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

2 deaths have been recorded so far.

Below is a breakdown of cases by states:

Lagos- 81, Abuja – 25, Ogun- 4, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 8, Edo- 2, Bauchi- 2, Osun-5, Rivers-1, Benue- 1 and Kaduna- 3.