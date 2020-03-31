News

Nigeria records 4 new coronavirus cases, now 135 in total

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 31, 2020
Less than a minute

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun.

NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 11:15 am 31th March there are 135 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

2 deaths have been recorded so far.

Below is a breakdown of cases by states:

Lagos- 81, Abuja – 25, Ogun- 4, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 8, Edo- 2, Bauchi- 2, Osun-5, Rivers-1, Benue- 1 and Kaduna- 3.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

131
Confirmed
2
Deaths
8
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close