Oniduro Mi: Adeyinka Alaseyori finally speaks after Tope Alabi condemned her song

Nigerian gospel singer, Adeyinka Alaseyori, has finally broken her silence after Tope Alabi condemned ‘Oniduro Mi E Se’, her song.

Okay.ng recalls that Alabi had received backlash over a video of her openly criticising Alayesori’s song.

In the song, Alaseyori had described God as her “Oniduro”, which means “guarantor” in Yoruba language.

However, Alabi in the video that surfaced on social media said God isn’t her guarantor because he’s more than a guarantor.

She further said that there was a time she wanted to sing the song but the Holy Spirit cautioned her against doing so.

Alaseyori speaking for the first time on the issue during a virtual ceremony to commemorate her birthday called for calm, urging people to allow “Jesus to take the wheel”.

In her words: “Let Jesus take the wheel. Mummy Tope Alabi is our mother. She’s a mother to me and so many others and by virtue, we have been blessed by her ministrations. Please, let us worship and celebrate God. Let Jesus be at the centre of it.”