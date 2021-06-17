Female students abducted as bandits attack school in Kebbi

Bandits have abducted some students of Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, Daily Trust reports.

Details of the incident are still sketchy but there are reports that a security operative was shot dead during the operation.

The attackers, who rode on motorcycles, were said to have stormed the school from neighbouring Rijau forest in the early hours of Thursday.

They were said to have overpowered the mobile policemen guarding the school.

At least 30 students and three teachers were abducted, according to security sources.

