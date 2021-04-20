Ondo election tribunal throws out Jegede’s petition against Akeredolu

Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Akure on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede against that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Rotimi Akeredolu who was returned re-elected last October.

Chairman of the three-member panel Justice Umar Abubakar ruled that the court did not have jurisdiction over the issues raised by Jegede and the PDP.

“Issue raised therein in this petition are settled the issue of internal affairs and management of a political party which this tribunal has no jurisdiction,” the judge said.

More to come…