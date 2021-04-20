Chad imposes curfew, closes borders after death of President Idriss Deby

Chad has imposed a curfew and shut its borders after announcing the death of longtime president Idriss Deby Itno on Tuesday.

Chad’s army dissolved government and parliament after announcing the death of longtime president Idriss Deby Itno on Tuesday but vowed “free and democratic” elections following an 18-month transition period.

The army had earlier announced that one of Deby’s sons would replace him as the head of a military council following the death of the leader who had ruled the country with an iron fist for three decades.

More to come…