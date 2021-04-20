Buhari asks Senate to confirm Justice Salisu Garba as FCT High Court Chief Judge

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to consider and approve Hon. Justice Salisu Garba for appointment as the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter of request on the floor during plenary.

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Tanko Muhammad had in January 2021, swore in Justice Garba as acting CJ of FCT High Court.

This was sequel to the retirement of Justice Ishaq Bello as CJ of the FCT High Court.

Garba hails from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He was called to bar in 1984 and completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1985.

Garba was appointed as Magistrate in FCT in 1989.

He became the Chief Registrar of the FCT High Court in 1997. He was appointed a Judge of the FCT High Court in 1998.