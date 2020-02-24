Ondo declares public holiday to welcome Buhari on Tuesday

Tuesday, February 25th, 2020, has been declared a public holiday in Ondo as President Muhammadu Buhari visits the state to commission some projects.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to Ojogo, President Buhari will be welcomed by the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The national leader or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is also expected to accompany the President on the visit.

“The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the declaration of Tuesday, February 25, 2020 a Public Holiday,” the statement reads.

“Governor Akeredolu while granting the approval says, the Public Holiday is necessary for the State to welcome the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari who is expected to arrive the State to commission two key legacy projects, the Ore Industrial Hub and the Ore Inter-change. These are part of activities marking the 3rd Anniversary of the administration.

“The Governor expresses appreciation to God for the journey thus far even as he enjoins all to take advantage of this period to participate fully in the series of activities lined up for the Anniversary celebrations.”