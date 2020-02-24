Buhari okays committee to supervise humanitarian coordination

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of a National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC) to supervise all humanitarian actions in the country.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

According to the statement, the committee will, among other things, provide a national vision for humanitarian actions, advise on coordination between the security services and humanitarian actors, settle disputes that may arise from interactions between security services and the humanitarian community.

Also, the constituted committee will propose policies that enhance coordination and seamless delivery of humanitarian aid to affected communities, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian interventions to vulnerable persons, and promote transparency and accountability in all aspects of humanitarian delivery in the country.

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadia Umar, and National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj Gen Babagana Mungonu as co-Chairman have been assigned to chair the NHCC.

Other members are; Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Ministers of Defence, Interior, Justice, Minister of State Budget and Planning, Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Inspector General of Police, Governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Permanent Secretary, FMHADMSD (Secretariat), Chairman, Non-Governmental Organisation Forum, and any other nominated by Chairman of the Committee.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will inaugurate the committee on a later date.