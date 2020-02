President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday,on 24th Feb 2020 held a Special Consultation with Service Chiefs in State House.

Those in attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. – Gen Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, also attended the closed door meeting believed to centre on security challenges in the country.