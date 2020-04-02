Ondo closes borders to curb spread of COVID-19

The Ondo State Government has announced the closure of borders in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “This order prohibits inter-state travels into the state and takes effect from 6pm on Thursday April 2, 2020. Secu­rity operatives as well as monitoring te­ams have been put on the alert to enforce this order as part of measures already taken to stem COVID­-19 incursion into Ondo State.”