News
Ondo closes borders to curb spread of COVID-19
The Ondo State Government has announced the closure of borders in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.
The state Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.
According to the statement, “This order prohibits inter-state travels into the state and takes effect from 6pm on Thursday April 2, 2020. Security operatives as well as monitoring teams have been put on the alert to enforce this order as part of measures already taken to stem COVID-19 incursion into Ondo State.”
COVID-19 in Nigeria
174
Confirmed
2
Deaths
9
Recovered