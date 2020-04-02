COVID-19: Nigeria’s Immigration CG, Babandede gives update on his health condition

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede has given an update on his health after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Wednesday, Babandede in a video shared through the official handle of the Immigration thanked his friends and family for their prayers.

The NIS boss said the sick has given him the opportunity to humble himself.

He said: “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I will like to thank all my friends, loved ones, officers and men, Muslims and Christians in Nigeria and abroad for the enormous prayers for my quick recovery.

“I am very grateful for your prayers. In reality, your prayers are helping me recover very quickly.

“Allah knows better but I thank Allah for giving me the opportunity to be sick because it gives me the opportunity to humble myself, to also know that I am loved by such a large number of people.

“Today, the 1st of April, I am sending this short video to you to tell you I’m doing well and recovering gradually.”