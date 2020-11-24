Ondo Assembly impeach Iroju Ogundeji as deputy speaker

Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday impeached the deputy speaker Iroju Ogundeji.

The members immediately elected Samuel Aderoboye from Odigbo Constituency II as his replacement.

The latest development comes as part of crisis rocking the assembly.

Ogundeji was only recently reinstated by a court after the leadership of the House suspended him and two others for alleged gross misconduct.

He was part of those who opposed the impeachment notice served on the deputy governor Agboola Ajayi some months ago.