CNN shuns FG’s sanction threat, releases new report on Lekki shooting

CNN has released a second report on the October 20 shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos despite threats of sanction from the Federal Government.

The network aired a second report on Tuesday with more footage showing soldiers shooting at unarmed protesters.

The report shows the commander of the army’s 81 Division Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo admitting before a judicial panel in Lagos that soldiers took live ammunition to the toll gate.

It also highlights the fact that the army general’s claim is at variance with the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed who had claimed last week that the army fired blank bullets.

The fresh report comes a day after Mohammed wrote to CNN headquarters in the United States, berating the network for the first report on the Lekki incident aired on November 18.

“CNN said it contacted over 100 protesters and family members, but did not speak to one official of Nigeria’s Federal Government. While CNN said there was no response from the army and that officials of Lagos State would not speak in view of the Judicial Panel that is investigating the matter, it did not say what effort it made to speak with any official of the Federal Government,” the minister’s letter read.