Court orders arrest of Maina’s son, summons surety

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the arrest of Faisal Maina son of Abdulrasheed Maina after revoking the bail granted him in his trial on money laundering charges.

Justice Okon Abang on Tuesday also ordered that Faisal’s trial would proceed in absentia pending when he is arrested and brought to court.

The judge also summoned Faisal’s surety Rep. Sani Dangaladima of Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency, Zamfara State to appear in court to show cause why he should not forfeit the N60 million bail bond which he signed for Faisal.

The same court had on November 18 issued similar orders against Maina a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team who is facing separate N2.1bn money laundering charges before the court.

Counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Mohammed Abubakar had earlier on Tuesday told the court that the defendant and his surety had not attended court since June 24, 2020.

Faisal’s lawyer was also not in court on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned till Wednesday.