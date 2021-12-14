Omicron: UK to remove Nigeria, 10 other countries from travel red list

The UK government has removed Nigeria and 10 other countries from its red list.

The 10 other countries that were initially placed on the list include Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The red list was reintroduced in late November as a precaution after the emergence of the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

But ministers have cited the further spread of the variant as a reason for reviewing travel rules.

Currently, all UK arrivals from red list countries must pay for and self-isolate in a pre-booked, government-approved hotel for 10 days.

They must also take COVID tests within 48 hours of setting off for the UK and PCR tests within two days of their arrival.

More to come…