Buhari writes Senate, nominates Muazu Sambo as replacement for sacked power minister

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr Muazu Sambo, from Taraba State, as a minister-designate.

Sambo substitutes the former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who was sacked in September, along with Sabo Nanono, ex-agriculture minister.

Buhari in his letter read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at the commencement of plenary on Tuesday, requested the confirmation of the nominee.

