Buhari writes Senate, nominates Muazu Sambo as replacement for sacked power minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr Muazu Sambo, from Taraba State, as a minister-designate.

Sambo substitutes the former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who was sacked in September, along with Sabo Nanono, ex-agriculture minister.

Buhari in his letter read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at the commencement of plenary on Tuesday, requested the confirmation of the nominee.

More to come later…