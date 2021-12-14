Tinubu speaks on contesting for Presidency in 2023

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said he will not reject calls for him to contest for President in the 2023 general elections by some Nigerians.

Tinubu made this disclosure when he met with leaders of the Northern Alliance Committee in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the former governor of Lagos State, he is presently consulting with stakeholders before his formal declaration.

Asked if he will not heed the clamour of Nigerians to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju said; “I am not going to turn them (Nigerians) down, but I will still effective and widely consult, particularly brainstorm with my friends and find a date to come out openly and tell Nigerians.

“But the President is still in office. I don’t want to distract him from all the challenges he might face today. So, don’t muddle the political waters. Consult, make our program known to the people later. And the intention is clear. So you can keep guessing.”

Endorsing Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election, leader of the Northern Alliance Committee, Ambassador Lawal Ahmed Munir said the meeting resolved to work for the actualization of the ambition the APC National Leader.

Munir who said his alliance had fruitful discussions with Tinubu disclosed that the committee resolved to support him come 2023 due to his sterling political qualities.

According to Munir, “The meeting ended very well. We are working for him because we know he will win the election when the time comes.”