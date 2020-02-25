Oluwo of Iwo finally accepts his six months suspension

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has finally agreed to adhere to the suspension issued on him by Osun State Traditional Rulers’ Council.

On Friday, Okay.ng reports that the council after an emergency meeting presided over by the Ooni of Ife suspended Oluwo over allegations of misconduct.

The monarch was banned from attending meetings of the council for six months.

In reaction to the suspension, Oluwo had earlier described the move by the council as “Audio,” insisting he’s still on the throne.

However, in another statement issued by the Secretary to the Oluwo in Council, Kamoru Ademola, said the Council regretted the incident that transpired between Oluwo and the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dhikurulahi Akinropo.

The statement reads: “The Oluwo in council regrets the unfortunate incidence that transpired between the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa and Oluwo of Iwo last week.

“We will also like to put it on record that the Oluwo did not at any time assault the Agbowu or any other Oba for that matter. However, we respect the decision of the Osun state council of Obas to suspend the Oluwo from the council of Oba’s meetings; though the suspension was harsh and undeserved, the Oluwo will abide by it.

“Once again we express our gratitude and respect for the council of Obas and the leadership under the imperial majesty, the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Babatunde Enitan ogunwusi.