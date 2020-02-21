Misconduct: Oluwo of Iwo suspended for six months

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has been suspended by Osun state traditional rulers council for six months over misconduct.

Okay.ng understands that the council disclosed this decision after its emergency meeting held at the Finance Building at the State Secretariat on Friday.

The monarch won’t be attending its meetings and also constituted a committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun to further investigate the matter.

Reports had emerged that Akanbi assaulted agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Dhikurulahi Akinropo, at a peace meeting summoned by an assistant inspector-general of police last week.

