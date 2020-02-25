Footballer’s death: Police IG disbands zonal SARS in Ogun

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu has announced the disbandment of the Zonal Intervention Squad, Obada-Oko, Ogun State.

Okay.ng understands that this is coming following the death of a player of Remo Stars Football Club, Tiyamiyu Kazeem, who died in an encounter with them on Saturday.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Criminal Investigations Department Force Headquarters, Peter Ogunyonwo, made the announcement on behalf of the IG when he accompanied the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, on a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased in Sagamu.

According to DIG Ogunyonwo, the ZIS office would be handed over to the Ogun State Police Command.

He disclosed that a Police Inspector indicted in the matter has been dismissed, while other officers were on under investigation.

In addition, the DIG said the ZIS operatives were on illegal duty and did not obtain clearance from police formation in Sagamu before they carried the arrest of the deceased.