Olumide Akpata elected new president of NBA

Olumide Akpata has been elected as the new president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Akpata was announced the winner of the NBA national elections at 11:56 pm, on Thursday after securing 9,891 votes.

Babatunde Ajibade (SAN) came second with 4,328 votes and Dele Adesina (SAN) polled 3,982 votes.

29,636 Nigerian lawyers registered for the election with only 18,256 casting their votes.

Akpata was born on 7 October 1972 and had his early education in Warri, Delta State.

He attended King’s College, Lagos from where he proceeded to study Law at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

He graduated from UNIBEN in 1992 and was called to the Nigerian Bar on 15 December, 1993.