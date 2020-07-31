5 things to know about new NBA president, Olumide Akpata

Less than a minute

Olumide Akpata emerged winner of the Nigerian Bar Association’s (NBA) national elections on Thursday, July 31, 2020.

Here are 5 things to know about the NBA’s first non-SAN President in years.

1. He was born on 7 October 1972 and had his early education in Warri, Delta State.

2. He attended King’s College, Lagos and proceeded to study Law at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

3. He graduated from UNIBEN in 1992 and was called to the Nigerian Bar on 15 December, 1993.

4. He served in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in Kano State.

5. On Thursday, July 31, 2020, He was elected President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).