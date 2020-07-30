Nigeria records 481 new cases of COVID-19, total now 42,689

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded 481 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 30th, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 481 new cases are FCT-96, Lagos-89, Plateau-68, Ogun-49, Edo-44, Rivers-43, Oyo-25, Osun-23, Delta-15, Enugu-11, Kano-7, Kaduna-7, Bauchi-2, Bayelsa-1 and Yobe-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th July, there are 42,689 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

19,270 patients have been discharged with 878 deaths across the country.