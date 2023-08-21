New Ministers Take Oath of Office

The inauguration of 45 ministers-designate into the Federal Executive Council is currently underway at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja.
The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Aguri Ngelale, read the citation of the Ministers, which was followed by their oaths-taking.
The oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.
Okay.ng reports that on August 7, the Senate confirmed 45 ministers-designate out of the 48 nominees sent by the President.
The ministers-designate were sworn in according to their respective states of origin.
The swearing-in ceremony comes less than a week after President Bola Tinubu released the portfolios for the ministerial nominees, which had former Rivers State, governor Nyesom Wike as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory and Festus Keyamo as Minister of Aviation.
See the full list below:
Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani
Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salaco
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun
Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji
Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu,
Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake
Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John
Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite
Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
Minister of Works, David Umahi
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa
Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru
Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle
Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu
Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa
Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo
Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu
Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud
Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar
Minister of Education, Tahir Maman
Minister of Transportation, Sa’Idu A. Alkali
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar
Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate
Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam
Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi
Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong
Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo
Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev
Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)