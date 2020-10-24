Okowa eases curfew in Delta

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has announced the easing of curfew in the state from 08 am to 6 pm.

Okowa made this announcement in a series of tweets on Saturday.

According to the governor, people in the state would be allowed to move during the day from Sunday.

He tweeted: “I just received a comprehensive briefing on the security situation across Delta State from the three Service Commanders.

“Having analyzed the situation critically, I wish to thank all Deltans, particularly our youth, for complying with the curfew that was imposed two days ago.

“The current 48-hour curfew will expire by 6pm today Saturday, October 24th, 2020.

“However, from this evening, the curfew will be in effect from 6pm to 8am till further notice.

“From Sunday, October 25, people are free to move around and go about their activities during the day.

“I urge all the citizens and residents of our great state, Delta, to please remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding at all times. Thank you all for your cooperation.”