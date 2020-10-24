Obaseki extends ultimatum for Edo prison escapees to return by 7 days

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has extended the ultimatum issued to fleeing inmates to return by one week, till Friday, October 30, 2020.

According to the governor, he decided to the extension deadline following the positive response so far observed within the last few hours.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, on Friday.

“The extension of the ultimatum is as a result of the positive response from the prisoners, as a good number of them have since returned to the two correctional facilities. The new window is to allow more prisoners to return to the centres willingly,” the statement said partly.

Okay.ng recalls that hoodlums had during hijacked the #EndSARS protests against police brutality to invade two correctional facilities in Benin City, the Edo state capital.