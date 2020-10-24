Kwara govt imposes 24-hour curfew in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has imposed 24-hour curfew in Ilorin following violent protest and looting of properties by hoodlums.

The governor announced the curfew late Friday night in a statewide broadcast.

He said he just had an emergency security meeting with commanders of various security agencies in the state to assess the situation in the state.

“Over the last few days, I had earlier met with the traditional rulers, opinion leaders, members of the student community, and many other stakeholders in the state.

“Our observation is that what has happened so far today was not a protest. It cannot be defended under any guise.

“It was a pure act of criminality. Some persons are hiding under the nationwide tension to commit crimes,” he said.

Abdulrazaq said the government had a duty to protect law abiding citizens and their properties.

“Lives are being threatened. Businesses are being looted. Public properties have been targeted. This is unacceptable. It is not who we are.

“To curb these acts of criminalities, I hereby declare a 24-hour curfew in Ilorin metropolis from midnight today October 23rd, 2020.

“This is in line with Sections 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act Chapter 382 Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

”People are urged to stay indoors in compliance with this curfew. This will be reviewed as we watch developments,” he stated.

The Governor said while the curfew is on, security forces had been placed on the alert to maintain strict compliance, urging citizens to comply by this declaration which was meant to protect lives and properties.

“Finally, we apologise to our people and businesses that have been badly hurt. I urge them to be calm while we stop the criminality now,” he said.