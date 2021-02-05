Okonjo-Iweala thanks US for endorsing her to lead WTO

Nigeria’s former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has reacted following an endorsement from the United States for her to lead World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Okonjo-Iweala via her Twitter handle on Friday expressed gratitude to the US.

In the same message, the 66-year-old economist thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for supporting her bid to become director-general of WTO.

She said: “Grateful for the expression of support from the US today for DG @WTO. Congratulations to Madam Yoo of Rep. Korea for a hard-fought campaign.

“Thank you, President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari and all Nigerians for your unflinching support. Thank you, friends. Love to my family. Glory to God.”

Okay.ng recalls that Okonjo-Iweala emerged sole candidate for the WTO job after South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee abandoned her bid.