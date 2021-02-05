Nigeria records 1,624 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,624 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 5th of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-535, Plateau-183, Osun-98, Akwa Ibom-85, FCT-83, Ondo-77, Nasarawa-72, Edo-69, Oyo-63, Rivers-52, Taraba-48, Ogun-44, Borno-31, Kwara-31, Ekiti-30, Benue-25, Kano-21, Niger-21, Kaduna-18, Abia-15, Delta-10, Bayelsa-7 and Zamfara-6.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 5th February, there are 137,654 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

111,639 patients have been discharged with 1,641 deaths across the country.