HeadlinesNews

Nigeria records 1,624 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter February 6, 2021
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,624 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 5th of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-535, Plateau-183, Osun-98, Akwa Ibom-85, FCT-83, Ondo-77, Nasarawa-72, Edo-69, Oyo-63, Rivers-52, Taraba-48, Ogun-44, Borno-31, Kwara-31, Ekiti-30, Benue-25, Kano-21, Niger-21, Kaduna-18, Abia-15, Delta-10, Bayelsa-7 and Zamfara-6.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 5th February, there are 137,654 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

111,639 patients have been discharged with 1,641 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter February 6, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button