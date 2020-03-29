News

COVID-19: Finally, Buhari set to address Nigerians in nationwide broadcast by 7pm

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed March 29, 2020
Less than a minute
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians in a broadcast to the nation on Sunday.

Femi Adesina, spokesman to the President, disclosed this in a statement to Okay.ng stating that the broadcast, scheduled for 7pm, will be aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

In addition, Adesina asked all television, radio and other electronic media outlets to join the networks.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

97
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close