Ogun govt announces 10pm to 6am curfew

The Ogun State Government has imposed a curfew on the state starting from today Wednesday, September 30th 2020.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, made this disclosure in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the curfew would hold from 10.00 pm to 6.00 am on both days.

The statement also noted the movement of commercial motorcycle riders, popularly called Okada, from all major roads in the state from 10.pm on Wednesday to 6.00 am on Friday.

It explained that the decision was necessary as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to ensure public health, safety, and security.

The statement read in part: “Additional safety measures to ensure that the 60th Independence is celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and security include: “There will be a curfew in Ogun State, effective tonight (Wednesday) from 10:00 p.m. to tomorrow (Thursday) morning at 06:00 a.m.

“This curfew will again be effective tomorrow (Thursday) at the same time, 10:00 p.m. – 06:00 a.m.

“Restriction of operations of commercial motorcycle riders, popularly called Okada, from all major roads in the state from 10:00 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) all through to 6:00 a.m. on Friday

“Operations of all commercial buses are also suspended from 10:00 p.m. tonight till Friday morning.

“Taxi (cabs) are permitted to operate within the hours outside the daily curfew period. However, the number of passengers remains limited to a maximum of three only.

“All forms of gathering in the state, except the state announced Independence Day Anniversary programme are restricted to a maximum of 20 persons from 10:00 p.m. tonight till 6:00 a.m. on Friday.

“No procession whatsoever is allowed.

“Owners and operators of hotels, suites, guest houses, motels, and such establishments providing accommodation should note that the restriction on operations has not been lifted.

“All residents are to monitor and report any suspicious movements and activities in their neighbourhood to the security agencies.”