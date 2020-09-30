Zazzau Emirate: Kaduna govt gives update on selection process for new Emir

The selection process for new Emir of Zazzau has been started afresh.

The Secretary to the Kaduna State Government, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, made this disclosure in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to him, “the Kaduna State Government directed a new round of the selection process following the cancellation of the initial process, which excluded two interested applicants.

“The Bunu Zazzau complained that he was unable to submit his application because he was told that the window for receipt of applications had closed.

“The Sarkin Dajin Zazzau also protested his exclusion from the process. It was also noted that the kingmakers assessed two candidates on 24th September 2020 without sighting their CVs which the selectors received a day later.

“The SSG said that the state government considers as highly irregular the leakage of the report of the selection meeting of 24th September 2020 before its receipt by the state governor.

The kingmakers are now meeting to assess all the 13 candidates that indicated interest from all the ruling houses, including the two that were previously excluded. The report of these assessments will be swiftly submitted to the governor for his consideration.”