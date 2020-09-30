NCDC announces 201 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,848

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 30th, announced 201 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.
The states with the 201 new cases are;
- Lagos-77
- Rivers-37
- Plateau-25
- FCT-13
- Kaduna-12
- Ogun-12
- Adamawa-8
- Taraba-7
- Imo-4
- Kwara-2
- Osun-2
- Abia-1
- Oyo-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th September, there are 58,848 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
50,358 patients have been discharged with 1,112 deaths across the country.