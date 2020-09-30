HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 201 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,848

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 30, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 30th, announced 201 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.

The states with the 201 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-77
  2. Rivers-37
  3. Plateau-25
  4. FCT-13
  5. Kaduna-12
  6. Ogun-12
  7. Adamawa-8
  8. Taraba-7
  9. Imo-4
  10. Kwara-2
  11. Osun-2
  12. Abia-1
  13. Oyo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th September, there are 58,848 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

50,358 patients have been discharged with 1,112 deaths across the country.

