NCDC announces 201 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,848

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 30th, announced 201 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.

The states with the 201 new cases are;

Lagos-77 Rivers-37 Plateau-25 FCT-13 Kaduna-12 Ogun-12 Adamawa-8 Taraba-7 Imo-4 Kwara-2 Osun-2 Abia-1 Oyo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th September, there are 58,848 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

50,358 patients have been discharged with 1,112 deaths across the country.