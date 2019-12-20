Jose Mourinho speaks about facing former club Chelsea on Sunday

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho will face former club Chelsea on Sunday.

The 56-year-old manager helped Chelsea secure two Premier League titles in his first spell in charge.

However, the Portuguese professional football manager has stated that he is going to give everything to his current club, Spurs and forget about his previous club, Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur head to the game following a 2-1 victory over Wolves in their last Premier League encounter.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Mourinho said:

“For me, it’s a game. I am 100% Tottenham, 100% my club always, all my career.

“No space at all for my previous clubs. I gave everything to all of them, my previously. Everything. I kept nothing from them. I gave everything but they are my previous clubs. I give everything to my club – my club is Tottenham.

“For me, it’s so easy for me to play that game. Difficult because of Chelsea’s quality but not difficult from an emotional point of view. Not difficult at all. Easy.”