Of Lagos: Mayorkun releases much-anticipated song

Of Lagos by Mayorkun

Mayorkun is out with his much-anticipated single titled “Of Lagos”.

The song produced by FreshDVM, a Davido Music World (DMW) in house beatmaker, has been trending on social media with several dance videos.

LYRICS

Gege

Fresh (of lagos)

Arapapapiripepepe

Apapapa pepe x2

Mayor the rapper

Mayor turn rapper

Of lelele (of Lagos) x3

Of lelele (of Lagos)

Gbasgbos

Set awon (of Lagos)

Mayor the rapper

Mayor turn rapper

Je m’apelle

Repettoi (of Lagos)

Debola (of Lagos)

Mayor the rapper

Mayor turn rapper

Je m’apelle (of Lagos)

Repettoi (of Lagos)

Debola (of Lagos)

Mayor turn rapper

See on my way to ????

I see angelina oh

She say Zangbakidana

Remember who you are

On my to ???

Mo ri Angelina lona

She say Zangbakidana

Remember who you are

( the mayor of Lagos)

Of lelele (of Lagos)x3

The mayor of lagos

Of lelele (of Lagos)x3

Gbas gbos (of Lagos)

Set awon (of Lagos)

Mayor the rapper (of Lagos)

Mayor turn rapper (of Lagos)

Je m’apelle (of Lagos)

Repettoi (of Lagos)

Debola (of Lagos)

Mayor turn rapper(of lagos)

Of lelele (of Lagos)

Gbas gbos

Set awon (of Lagos)

Mayor the rapper

Mayor turn rapper

Je m’apelle

Repettoi

Debola

Mayor turn rapper

Of lelele (of Lagos)x3

Gbas gbos

Gege

Of Lagos x3

Mayor turn rapper