Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde announces death of her cousin in London

Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has announced the death of her cousin in the United Kingdom.

Omotola made this disclosure in a tweet through her official Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to the Nollywood actress, he couldn’t get proper medical attention because the hospitals were focused on COVID-19 patients.

She tweeted: “I lost a dear cousin yesterday in London. I am hurting. He didn’t have Covid-19 but died from a kidney transplant complication.

“He could not get proper healthcare because the Hospitals were focused on Coronavirus and help didn’t get to him fast enough. How sad.

“Jalad is gone. He died alone. Jalad was too loved to die alone. The health system in the UK failed him.”