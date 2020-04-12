Lagos Police gives update on reported robbery in Ogba, Agege

The Nigerian Police has reacted to reported robbery in Ogba, Agege, Idimu part of Lagos State.

According to the Police, officers have been deployed to the said areas after an outcry by residents.

The security agency urged everyone setting up bonfires with tyres in their streets in areas in the name of protecting the communities to desist from it as it is causing panic amongst residents.

Police Officers have been deployed to all locations affected to prevent any form of crimes. #BeSafe #StayAtHome — Lagos State Police Command II (@rrslagos767) April 12, 2020