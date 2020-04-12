News

Lagos Police gives update on reported robbery in Ogba, Agege

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 12, 2020
The Nigerian Police has reacted to reported robbery in Ogba, Agege, Idimu part of Lagos State.

According to the Police, officers have been deployed to the said areas after an outcry by residents.

The security agency urged everyone setting up bonfires with tyres in their streets in areas in the name of protecting the communities to desist from it as it is causing panic amongst residents.

 



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
323
+5
Deaths
10
Recovered
85
Active
228
Last updated: April 13, 2020 - 12:19 am (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Job Ayantoye

Job Ayantoye

Job is a reporter for Okay.ng, he focuses on bringing local news reports in Nigeria.
