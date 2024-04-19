“Ododo Not Involved in Bello’s Alleged Escape” – Commissioner

Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information in Kogi State, has refuted claims that Governor Usman Ododo assisted his predecessor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in evading arrest by security operatives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Reports emerged that EFCC officials had surrounded Bello’s residence in Abuja with the intention of arresting him in connection to ongoing investigations into alleged financial misconduct.

However, Fanwo clarified that Governor Ododo did not aid Bello’s departure from his residence, dismissing EFCC’s assertions as misinformation. He emphasized Ododo’s commitment to upholding the country’s laws and respecting legal processes.

According to Fanwo, Bello is not evading arrest, as there exists a court injunction protecting his fundamental rights. He denounced the EFCC’s allegations as baseless and part of an organized disinformation campaign.

Fanwo pointed out that Bello’s whereabouts are known and protected by a state high court injunction, questioning the EFCC’s certainty about his location.