Gunmen Kill 18 in Fresh Plateau Attacks

Gunmen have carried out deadly attacks in Tilengpan community, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state, resulting in the deaths of at least 18 individuals. The attacks, which occurred on Friday morning, left a trail of destruction and fear in the affected communities.

According to reports, the assailants launched coordinated attacks on Tilengpan community and four villages in Bokkos communities, targeting innocent residents. The violence claimed the lives of 12 individuals in Mangu villages and an additional six persons in four Bokkos communities, including a university student.

Local authorities confirmed the tragic incident, with the chairman of the Mangu Local Government, Monday Kassam, describing the assailants as militias who unleashed terror on the communities. He revealed that despite the presence of security personnel, the gunmen managed to carry out their deadly operations, sparking panic and unrest among residents.

Following the attacks, a statement from the liaison officer to Governor Mutfwang condemned the violence, expressing condolences to the families of the victims. The statement called for swift action from security agencies to restore peace and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the heinous acts.

In response to the tragic loss, the Plateau State University community mourned the death of one of its students, identified as Dading James Jordan, who was killed in the attacks. The university management declared a two-day mourning period and suspended all examinations scheduled for the affected days.

Meanwhile, Senator Diket Plang, representing Plateau Central, visited the affected communities to assess the situation and offer support to the victims’ families. Sen. Plang emphasized the need for immediate investigation into the incident and called for collaborative efforts to address the root causes of the violence.