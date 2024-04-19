Court Clears Former AGF Adoke in Money Laundering Case

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the money laundering charges leveled against former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo, presiding over the case, upheld Adoke’s no-case submission, indicating that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the ex-AGF for counts one to four of the 10-count charge.

In his ruling on Friday, Justice Ekwo emphasized that the evidence presented by the prosecution was manifestly unreliable. Consequently, he discharged and acquitted Adoke of the charges related to counts one to four.

However, Adoke’s co-defendant, Aliyu Abubakar, did not share the same fate. Justice Ekwo found that the prosecution successfully established a prima facie case against Abubakar for counts five, six, eight, and nine of the charge. Abubakar, a businessman with interests in real estate and petroleum, saw counts one, seven, and 10 struck out by the judge.

The court adjourned the case till April 22 to allow Abubakar to open his defense regarding the remaining counts.